SEGGER and Renesas deliver Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) for RA MCUs
April 14, 2022 -- SEGGER, in cooperation with Renesas, has further expanded the features offered by SEGGER’s professional line of Flasher in-circuit programmers. In addition to high-speed programming of Renesas RA4 and RA6 microcontrollers with Arm Cortex-M33 cores, SEGGER has now added Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) and Trustzone partitioning during mass production.
For owners of a current Flasher, installing these new features is as easy as simply downloading the latest software from segger.com. There is no charge, no license cost and no hidden fees.
SEGGER's solution can be seamlessly integrated into a standard production workflow — no third-party tools are required. The SEGGER Flasher, once configured, can work in stand-alone mode.
“We are pleased to see SEGGER continue to provide excellent support for Renesas’ RA Family devices,” says Bernd Westhoff, Renesas’ Marketing Director for RA Family MCU. “Now they have demonstrated their expertise once more with the first support of Arm TrustZone® and our Device Lifecycle Management (DLM).”
"Supporting the widest possible range of devices, with all of their special features, is and has always been part of our Flasher product strategy," says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. "Security for embedded devices remains a hot topic for SEGGER. That's why supporting the latest security features of Renesas RA devices was another important milestone for us. We are very happy that this could be implemented in close collaboration with Renesas."
About SEGGER’s in-circuit flash programmers
SEGGER Flashers are a family of professional in-circuit programmers, designed to be used in service environments, prototype programming, and for mass production. They program the flash (non-volatile) memory of microcontrollers and System-on-Chip (SoC) devices as well as QSPI flashes.
Flashers work with a PC or in stand-alone mode, connect via USB and/or Ethernet, and are multi-platform for Linux, macOS and Windows.
SEGGER's in-circuit flash programmers are fast, robust, reliable, and easy to use. Whether the focus is on size, flexibility, portability, security, or mass production, the SEGGER Flasher Family has the perfect programmer for the task at hand.
More information is available at:
www.segger.com/flasher
About Renesas RA Cortex-M33 MCUs
The Cortex-M33-based devices in the Renesas RA4 and RA6 families of MCUs build upon the security features provided by Arm's Trustzone-M functionality to offer additional levels of embedded security. The DLM defines the different phases of a device's life and controls the capabilities of the debug interface as well as the boot mode serial interface. At production time, the DLM state can be configured to lockdown debug and/or boot mode access — helping to keep the system and the software it contains secure.
