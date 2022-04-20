BrainChip and NVISO Partner on Human Behavioral Analytics in Automotive and Edge AI Devices

Laguna Hills, Calif. and LAUSANNE, Switzerland – APRIL 19, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP and chips, and nViso SA (NVISO), the leading human behavioral analytics AI company, today announced a collaboration targeting battery-powered applications in robotics and mobility/automotive to address the need for high levels of AI performance with ultra-low power technologies. The initial effort will include implementing NVISO’s AI solutions for Social Robots and In-cabin Monitoring Systems on BrainChip’s Akida™ processors.

Developers of automotive and consumer technologies are striving for devices that better respond to human behavior—which requires tools and applications to interpret human behavior captured from cameras and sensors on devices. However, these environments can be constrained by limited compute performance, power consumption, and cloud connectivity lapses. Akida addresses these weaknesses with high performance and ultra-low power (micro- to milliwatts) as well as by performing AI/ML processing of vision/image, motion, and sound data directly on devices, instead of in a remote cloud. Since information is not sent off-device, user privacy and security are also protected.

NVISO’s technology is uniquely able to analyze signals of human behavior such as facial expressions, emotions, identity, head poses, gaze, gestures, activities, and objects with which users interact. In robotics and in-vehicle applications, human behavior analytics detect the user’s emotional state to provide personalized, adaptive, interactive, safe devices and systems. The result of the collaboration between NVISO and BrainChip is expected to enable more advanced, more capable, and more accurate AI on consumer products.

“Our work with BrainChip will support AI’s demanding power/cost/performance needs for OEMs, even at mass production and scale, so they can benefit from faster and more efficient development cycles,” said Tim Llewellynn, CEO of NVISO. “Ultra-low power edge-based consumer processing is expected to deliver a more intelligent and individualized user experience, and we believe running our AI solutions for Social Robots and In-cabin Monitoring Systems on Akida will provide a competitive edge for joint customers demanding always-on features on low power budgets.”

“NVISO’s human behavioral analytics AI systems offer fascinating possibilities in homes, cars, buildings, hospitals, and more, and we’re enthusiastic about supporting these functions with BrainChip’s processing performance and energy efficiency,” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. “This is not only a collaboration between two companies, it’s advancing the state of the art in AI with platforms for edge AI devices to interpret human behavior, improving product performance and user experience.”

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, Akida, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping AI/ML local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security.

For additional information about the BrainChip, NVISO partnership contact sales@brainchip.com.

About NVISO

NVISO is an Artificial Intelligence company founded in 2009 and headquartered at the Innovation Park of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland. Its mission is to help teach machines to understand people and their behavior to make autonomous machines safe, secure, and personalized for humans. As leader in human behavioral AI, it provides robust embedded software solutions that can sense, comprehend, and act upon human behavior in real-world environments deployed at the deep edge. It achieves this through real-time perception and observation of people and objects in contextual situations combined with the reasoning and semantics of human behavior based on trusted scientific research. NVISO’s technology is made accessible through ready-to-use AI solutions addressing Smart Mobility and Smart Health and Living applications (in-cabin monitoring systems, health assessments, and companion robot sensing) with a key focus on the deep and extreme edge with ultra-low power processing capabilities. With a singular focus on how to apply the most advanced and robust technology to industry and societal problems that matter, NVISO’s solutions help advance human potential through more robust and rich human machine interactions. ir.nviso.ai

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com






