Mobile Semiconductor's 22FDX Register File Memory Compiler Receives Globalfoundries Platinum Status
April 21, 2022 -- At the end of 2021, GlobalFoundries awarded Mobile Semiconductor Platinum Qualification Status for the RF1P-ULL-GF22FDX Memory Compiler. This qualification level through the FDXcelerator Program indicates full approval including silicon report acceptance.
The process of generating silicon reports requires physical chips to be manufactured and a statistically significant group to be put through a series of tests. These tests validate timing, power, and yield across voltage and temperature ranges. This ensures manufacturability and rapid time to market while demonstrating leading edge performance.
|Related
| Single Port, Ultra High Speed, GF 22FDX, Register File Compiler
Single Port, Ultra Low Leakage, GF 22FDX, Register File Compiler
This Register File Memory Compiler has been part of the GlobalFoundries FDXcelerator Program since 2018. In addition, in 2021, three Single Port Memory Compilers and a VIA Programmable ROM Compiler were added to the Program. A test chip was released for these additional products in May 2021, and silicon test is in progress.
Cameron Fisher CEO said, “Mobile Semiconductor remains the leader in providing low power Memory Complier solutions. This 22nm FDSOI technology is perfect for a wide range of mixed-signal and IoT products. With the explosion of wireless and IoT products being introduced, it becomes critical that the customer receives a low power and area advantage over alternative solutions.”
Mike Phipps Vice President of Sales & Marketing said, “Mobile Semiconductor has enjoyed a long relationship with GlobalFoundries, and we have been an active partner in the program and supporting customers since 2015. As a result of this partnership, multiple customers are currently testing 22FDX silicon and they are going into production in 2022.
Mobile Semiconductor’s 22nm FDX Memory Compilers are available immediately for design. The accompanying test reports are available upon request to qualified customers.
About Mobile Semiconductor:
Mobile Semiconductor, a U.S. based and ITAR compliant company, is located in Seattle, Washington with a design center in Williston, Vermont. The company develops SRAM, ROM and Register File compilers optimized for applications requiring ultra-low power, low leakage, or ultra-high performance.
Mobile Semiconductor’s customers differentiate their products by using our application-optimized SRAMs to meet their high performance and ultra-low power product requirements.
https://www.mobile-semi.com/22fdx
|
Search Silicon IP
Mobile Semiconductor Hot IP
- Single Port, Ultra Low Leakage, GF 22FDX, Single Port Compiler
- Single Port, Ultra Low Power, Low Voltage, GF 22FDX, Single Port Compiler
- Single Port, Ultra Low Leakage, GF 22FDX, Register File Compiler
- Single Port, Low Voltage, GLOBALFOUDNRIES 28 SLP, Low Leakage, Register File
- Single Port, Low Voltage, GLOBALFOUNDRIES 28 SLP, Low Leakage
Related News
- Mobile Semiconductor's 22nm ULL Memory compiler Joins the GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner program
- Mobile Semiconductor's Enhanced Memory Compilers Dramatically Improve Power On Edge AI Devices
- Mobile Semiconductor Introduces a 22nm FDX (FDSOI) ULP Memory Compiler with Market Leading Features
- Mobile Semiconductor Introduces A New 55nm High Density Memory Compiler Especially Designed For IoT Devices
- Mobile Semiconductor Introduces 40nm ULP Memory Compiler Support
Breaking News
- Dayang D3-Edit 5 integrates intoPIX JPEG XS technology for ultimate performances
- Mobile Semiconductor's 22FDX Register File Memory Compiler Receives Globalfoundries Platinum Status
- Rapid Silicon Licenses AndesCore D45 with DSP/SIMD extensions and Andes Custom Extension Framework
- Prevas acquiring BitSim NOW AB
- BrainChip and NVISO Partner on Human Behavioral Analytics in Automotive and Edge AI Devices
Most Popular
- Synopsys Introduces Industry's Highest Performance Neural Processor IP
- OPENEDGES Prepares for Initial Public Offering
- BrainChip and NVISO Partner on Human Behavioral Analytics in Automotive and Edge AI Devices
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 26% in 2021
- MOSCHIP Announces High Speed Serial Trace Probe (HSSTP) PHY With Link Layer in 6nm
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page