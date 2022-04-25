Menta will attend ChipEx2022 to present Soft IP to the Israeli market for the first time
April 25, 2022 -- Menta will present its eFPGA soft IP for its first participation to ChipEx (May 10, 2022 in Tel Aviv), the major annual event of the Israeli semiconductor industry.
Menta is the eFPGA provider that offers a revolutionary “soft IP” eFPGA technology. It can be mapped by the end user to any foundry and technology node, on any foundry or third party standard cells libraries, enabling customers to do the physical implementation in their own environment with their own EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tool flow. As a result, Menta’s Soft IP offers ASIC/SoC designers more flexibility, higher control of their IP implementation, high energy-performance, and lower costs.
eFPGA IP is increasingly in demand because it allows hardware to be reconfigured after manufacturing, giving end products more upgradeability and longer life cycles. The eFPGA IP acts as “design insurance” for SoCs and ASICs that include algorithms which are evolving faster than the chip manufacturing cycle. Menta’s Soft IP is available immediately.
Menta will now be represented in Israel by TBS Technologies, a leading representative of Semiconductor IPs, Electronic Design Automation and products to the Israeli embedded markets.
« The Israeli market is demanding more programmability, higher security, lower costs, and more flexibility than the eFPGA vendors have been able to deliver to this point. Menta is revolutionizing the eFPGA market with a 100% standard cell, soft IP offering, which I am bringing to our market. »
Moty Hermann, Chairman, TBS Technologies
« We have seen for several years the growing demand from the Israeli market for our unique technology. I am thrilled to be part of ChipEx, as it’s the key event for Israeli semiconductor industry, and very proud to be represented in the Israeli Market by TBS Technologies, which has a strong track record in Electronic Design Automation and embedded technologies. This is a big step forward for Menta. »
Vincent Markus, Chairman, Menta
ChipEx2022 | May 10, 2022 - Tel Aviv, Israel chipex.co.il
ChipEx is the major annual event of the Israeli semiconductor industry. It showcases companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of advanced hardware technologies & services.
The event is produced by ASG Ltd. in cooperation with SIA, Semiconductor Industry Association and with Semi, the largest global industry association. The goal of ChipEx2022 is to update all professionals involved with the Israeli semiconductor industry with the latest technological innovations and future directions of the industry.
ABOUT MENTA
A privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer for ASIC and SoCs designers who need speed, accuracy, performance and efficiency. eFPGAs' design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provide the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design at any foundry.
For more information: menta-efpga.com
ABOUT TBS TECHNOLOGIES
TBS Tech is a leading representative of IPs, Design services, EDA and products to the Israeli VLSI (Very large-scale integration) and embedded markets. TBS prides itself with its customers relationships and with a top quality line of represented companies. Located in Tel Mond, TBS Technologies was formed in 2003 in order to answer the growing need for professional IP, Design services and embedded sales in Israel.
For more information: tbstech.com
