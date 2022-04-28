Intel's foundry foray and its influence on the EDA, IP industries
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (April 28, 2022)
Intel continues to bolster its foundry business while making a concerted effort to get the company back on track in offering leading-edge silicon processes to fabless customers. Like IC design, the EDA and IP industries are an intrinsic part of the IC manufacturing ecosystem; and fabs spearhead it. That begs a fundamental question: How will Intel’s fab business influence these two significant semiconductor industry segments?
Intel says an open, thriving ecosystem is vital for its broader IDM 2.0 strategy. So, the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker has launched a new initiative to empower its ecosystem partners and foundry customers: the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator. “The IFS Accelerator is an alliance to provide access to design services, IP, and tools and flows to enable next-generation ICs,” says Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services.
To accelerate innovation, Thakur added, this ecosystem alliance program aims to bring together the brightest minds and the broadest capabilities to deliver a seamless interface with Intel’s process and packaging technologies.
