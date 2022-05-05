GUC Monthly Sales Report - Apr 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Apr 2022 were NT1,777 million, increased 17.9% month-over-month and also increased 75.6% year-over-year. Net sales for Jan through Apr 2022 totaled NT$6,291 million, increased 45.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

GUC Sales Report:

Net Sales 2022 2021 MoM (%) YoY (%) Apr 1,776,528 1,011,945 17.9% 75.6% Year to Date 6,290,771 4,324,136 N/A 45.5%

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

GUC Apr 2022 Sales Breakdown:

Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 1,040,177 58 NRE 711,429 41 Others 24,922 1 Total 1,776,528 100

About GUC

