TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., May 10, 2022 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:
1. Approved the distribution of a NT$2.75 per share cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022, and set September 21, 2022 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution, and the ex-dividend date for the common shares shall be September 15, 2022. As required by Article 165 of Taiwan’s Company Law, the shareholders’ register shall be closed for five days prior to the record date (September 17 through September 21, 2022) for registration transfer, and the dividend will be paid on October 13, 2022. In addition, the ex-dividend date for TSMC American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be September 15, 2022. The record date for TSMC ADSs entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution will be September 16, 2022.
2. Approved capital appropriations of approximately US$16,757.67 million for purposes including: 1) Installation and upgrade of advanced technology capacity; 2) Installation of mature and specialty technology capacity; 3) Installation and upgrade of advanced packaging capacity; 4) capitalized leased assets.
3. Approved the Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan which applies to all regular employees of TSMC and its wholly owned subsidiaries.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- MIPS Pivots to RISC-V with Best-In-Class Performance and Scalability
- Latest Attopsemi I-fuse OTP Memories Based on Ground-Breaking New Architecture Now Available on X-FAB's 180 nm Technology
- CEVA, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Creonic GmbH joins NewSpace Initiative
- Exegy Acquires Enyx, Expands Global FPGA Leadership
Most Popular
- Apple sues processor startup for theft of trade secrets
- BrainChip & MosChip to Demonstrate Capabilities of Neural Processor IP & ASICs for Smart Edge Devices at IESA AI Summit
- OMNIVISION and Valens Semiconductor Partner to Offer Automotive OEMs a MIPI A-PHY-Compliant Camera Solution for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems Applications
- ARM China staff post open letter pledging loyalty to Allen Wu
- Rambus to Acquire Hardent, Accelerating Roadmap for Next-Generation Data Center Solutions
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page