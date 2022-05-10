TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., May 10, 2022 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:

1. Approved the distribution of a NT$2.75 per share cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022, and set September 21, 2022 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution, and the ex-dividend date for the common shares shall be September 15, 2022. As required by Article 165 of Taiwan’s Company Law, the shareholders’ register shall be closed for five days prior to the record date (September 17 through September 21, 2022) for registration transfer, and the dividend will be paid on October 13, 2022. In addition, the ex-dividend date for TSMC American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be September 15, 2022. The record date for TSMC ADSs entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution will be September 16, 2022.

2. Approved capital appropriations of approximately US$16,757.67 million for purposes including: 1) Installation and upgrade of advanced technology capacity; 2) Installation of mature and specialty technology capacity; 3) Installation and upgrade of advanced packaging capacity; 4) capitalized leased assets.

3. Approved the Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan which applies to all regular employees of TSMC and its wholly owned subsidiaries.





