Silicon Creations and Achronix Semiconductor Partner to Drive More Performance, Flexibility into High-Speed Trading

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.-- May 10, 2022 -- Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), has partnered with Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, in order to push more performance and design flexibility into high-speed trading systems where each nanosecond counts.

The partnership is designed to optimize the data path from the SerDes interface to and from Achronix eFPGA IP, adding flexibility and performance in algorithmic trading applications. High-frequency trading (HFT) systems are typically proprietary designs that demand the highest-performing, lowest-latency silicon available. While ASICs are often a key component of such designs, eFPGA IP weaved into ASICs can deliver the performance and programmability that leading-edge systems require.

Silicon Creations provides SerDes PMAs optimized for ultra-low latency optical connections for HFT Ethernet interfaces with in-PMA latency below 1.3 ns as well as multiprotocol SerDes PMAs supporting Ethernet 10G-KR, PCIe4, and many others.

“We’re ready to provide tailored IP for HFT ASICs in 12/16nm FinFET,” said Randy Caplan, co-founder and executive VP at Silicon Creations. “Engineers who need to stay at the front of today’s latency race must make a critical architectural decision: FPGA or ASIC? We think our partnership with Achronix offers the perfect blend of both technologies to drive improvements in programmable algorithmic trading.”

“Our partnership with Silicon Creations offers a UDP-to-TCP loopback latency of under 10 ns which is not possible with standalone FPGAs,” said Steve Mensor, VP of Marketing and Strategic Planning at Achronix. “Together, we enable customers to create significant differentiation in their HFT systems by leveraging Achronix Speedcore eFPGA IP and Silicon Creations SerDes IP integrated into a customer’s ASIC.”

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 5 to 180 nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.





