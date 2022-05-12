2023 IC market to fall 22%, says Penn
The semiconductor industry has passed the peak of the rollercoaster market cycle and is beginning its descent, said Malcolm Penn CEO of Future Horizons at IFS2022 in London yesterday.
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 11, 2022)
Although 2022 won’t be a disaster, 2023 will be, said Penn.
This year the growth forecast is +6%. +10% is still possible, but so is +4%.
“The slowdown is inevitable, the magnitude of it depends on the timing,” said Penn, “unit shipments will plummet first then ASPs will collapse”
Next year the market goes negative, forecast Penn.
“The industry’s 17th downcycle fuse is already burning because of a collapsing chip market combined with a global economic downturn,” said Penn.
