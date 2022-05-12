Arm delivers record revenues and record profits in FY21

May 12, 2022

2021 total revenues were up 35% to $2.7Bn with strong growth in both royalty and non-royalty revenue.

2021 licensing (non-royalty) revenues were up 61% to $1.13Bn as our expanded product portfolio and new business models such as Arm Flexible Access gave more customers more reasons and more ways to license Arm technology.

2021 royalty revenues were up 20% to a record $1.54Bn, helped by continuing strong growth of 5G smartphones, more ADAS and IVI chips going into cars, and price increases in 32-bit microcontrollers.

Adjusted EBITDA were up 68% year on year to $1Bn, giving an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37%.

A record 29.2 billion chips shipped in FY21, including nearly 8 billion (7.8) in Q4.

With more than 225 billion Arm-based chips shipped by our partners, we have the world’s largest computing footprint and a unique understanding of the complete compute spectrum.

“Our record results demonstrate that the demand for Arm technology and the strength of the Arm ecosystem has never been greater – our compute platform will power the next set of technology revolutions across cloud computing, automotive and autonomous systems, the IoT, the Metaverse and beyond,” said Rene Haas, CEO Arm. “As we look ahead to a future built on Arm, our priority is to continue to deliver on our business strategy, enable partners with the solutions they need through further investment in our roadmaps and engineering talent, and together with our ecosystem redefine the future of computing.”

About Arm

