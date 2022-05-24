PUFsecurity's secure crypto coprocessor PUFcc wins COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Award
May 24th , 2022 -- Taipei, Taiwan -- PUFsecurity Corporation, one of the few Taiwanese Semiconductor Security companies competing globally, has received the COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Award for its Secure Crypto Coprocessor IP, PUFcc. PUFsecurity’s innovative Research and Development has advanced the patented technology of its parent company, eMemory Technology Inc., to provide best-in-class Semiconductor security solutions. Their Hardware Root of Trust (PUFrt), Crypto Coprocessor (PUFcc), and other solutions have been launched since the company’s founding in 2019. Their IPs have gained various international certifications and recognition from major manufacturers across the industry.
With the rising risk of adversarial attacks on semiconductors and global supply chain tensions across the industry, hardware-based chip security has become increasingly critical. PUFcc is a secure Crypto Coprocessor that perfectly combines a Hardware Root of Trust with a complete set of crypto engines and an anti-tampering design. It is a rare all-in-one solution on the market using a single silicon IP to assist the CPU in performing various security functions, such as key management, asset protection, and secure boot. In addition, PUFcc is simple to integrate into any CPU architecture, allowing devices to painlessly implement features such as FIDO passwordless authentication and lifecycle management.
“The award is wonderful recognition for the work we are doing. Our vision is to develop the most secure silicon IP for chip security with innovative chip fingerprint technology, so that everyone can benefit from the technology advancement. PUFsecurity's product road map covers secure IP solutions to services. We'll continuously provide market with the high-performance products needed for chip security,” said Evans Yang, Executive Vice President of PUFsecurity.
“PUFcc integrates PUF, OTP, anti-tampering design, and crypto algorithms into one IP and provides the market with high-security, low-power-consuming, and easy-to-integrate chip security. PUFcc has been certified by professional organizations such as NIST/OSCCA and evaluated by third-party organizations. Furthermore, PUFcc provides high accessibility through over 200+ process platforms among major foundries worldwide. The promising growth potential in the global market can be expected.” Best Choice Award jury said.
COMPUTEX TAIPEI Best Choice Award has gained recognition internationally from buyers over the last 20 years since its founding in 2002. The evaluation criteria include product characteristics and strengths, professional capabilities, innovative technologies, and global market potential.
