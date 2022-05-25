London Stock Exchange welcomes EnSilica plc to AIM

May 25, 2022 -- EnSilica is a designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). ASICs are Integrated Circuits or semiconductor chips developed for a particular use or product rather than for general purpose usage. ASICs help differentiate products through optimised hardware making products smaller, faster, lower power, improved security, add novel functionality, improving supply chain security and protecting product from being copied.

The Company has expertise in the area of designing complex mixed signal ASICs. Mixed signal ASICs combine digital and analogue functions onto a single chip. They are the most complex chips to design hence the highest value.

The Company was established in 2001 as a specialist consultancy designing ICs on a contract basis. Using over 15 years’ first-hand industry experience, the Company was able to begin transitioning to a fabless design and supply business model in 2016. EnSilica now provides an end-to-end service for the design and supply of ASICs, outsourcing certain elements such as the wafer fabrication of the manufacturing and packaging to third parties – otherwise known as a Fabless Semiconductor Model. This is a proven model for growth and profitability used by many European companies including Dialog Semiconductor, Cambridge Silicon Radio, Wolfson and Nordic Semiconductor.

EnSilica’s customers currently range from global corporations and OEMs to technology start-ups, including automotive Tier 1s, industrial enterprises, as well as large software companies and service providers developing proprietary hardware. EnSilica is an approved supplier to some of the world’s largest automotive and industrial OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

Transaction Details

EnSilica, a leading designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit), is pleased to announce its admission to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Dealings on AIM are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 24 May 2022, under the ticker ENSI and ISIN GB00BN7F1618.

In connection with Admission, EnSilica has raised £6 million through a placing and subscription of 12,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 50p per share and will have a market capitalisation of approximately £37.6 million at the Placing Price.

The Directors believe that the Group has reached a stage in its development where it will benefit from a quotation on AIM and that, as well as providing the Company with the net proceeds of the Fundraising, this will:

enhance both transparency and international profile of EnSilica with existing and potential customers;

allow the Company to access equity capital creating flexibility to fund growth and support potential M&A opportunities;

enable EnSilica to attract, recruit and retain key employees who may be further incentivised through share option schemes ; and

create a platform for existing shareholders to participate in the future growth of the Company

Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica commented:

“We are delighted to be floating EnSilica on AIM and believe this represents a major endorsement of our business. Our quoted status will provide an ideal platform from which to accelerate a number of growth initiatives which will ultimately further expand both market reach and customer footprint.

Having developed a reputation of excellence and innovation over the past 21 years, we firmly believe our mixed signal and RF design and supply capabilities are ideally placed to further capitalise on the significant demand for ASICs across our key markets.

We are excited by the numerous opportunities that being a quoted company will bring and we look forward to further developing EnSilica over the coming years.”





