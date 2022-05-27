Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2022 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Wells Fargo Bank, NA to repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Synopsys stock.
Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 523,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before August 15 2022, upon completion of the repurchases. The specific number of shares that Synopsys ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on the average of Synopsys' daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, less a discount.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $175 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
Breaking News
- Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Broadcom to Acquire VMware for Approximately $61 Billion in Cash and Stock
- Ex-Intel Global Senior VP Jim Finnegan joins Corigine
- New Crypto Quantique device management service streamlines IoT security lifecycle with key integration of the Microchip Trust Platform Design Suite
- The Value of Small M&A Deals for Chipmakers
Most Popular
- ADTechnology to launch its 5nm A53-based Platform, ADP500 based on Samsung Foundry
- Synopsys Appoints Two New Directors
- The Value of Small M&A Deals for Chipmakers
- Siemens streamlines, secures embedded RISC-V development with latest Nucleus ReadyStart solution
- London Stock Exchange welcomes EnSilica plc to AIM
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page