Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Grow 5% Year-Over-Year in Q1 2022, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. – June 1, 2022 – Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 5% year-over-year to US$24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report. Quarter-over-quarter billings in the seasonally soft first quarter declined 10%.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry. “Year-over-year first quarter equipment revenue growth is in sync with positive forecasts for 2022 as the semiconductor industry continues its robust increase of fab capacity,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “North America and Europe logged healthy quarter-over-quarter rises in equipment spending as they intensify efforts to bolster domestic chipmaking.”

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region 1Q2022 4Q2021 1Q2021 1Q (QoQ) 1Q (YoY) China 7.57 8.18 5.96 -7% 27% Korea 5.15 5.49 7.31 -6% -29% Taiwan 4.88 6.86 5.71 -29% -15% North America 2.62 2.30 1.34 14% 96% Japan 1.90 2.27 1.66 -16% 15% Rest of World 1.29 1.23 1.02 5% 27% Europe 1.28 1.09 0.58 18% 119% Total 24.69 27.41 23.57 -10% 5%

Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), June 2022

Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

