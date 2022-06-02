Intrinsic ID to Attend Multiple Industry Events in June Addressing Increasing Need for Device-Level Security

The cost and stakes of security breaches has risen substantially in the last few years; Gartner predicts that the financial impact of Cyber Physical Security attacks will exceed $50 billion by 2023.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- June 2, 2022 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology for security and authentication will be participating at three key industry events happening in June, underscoring the elevated need for device-level security for embedded systems and the Internet of Things. Market analyst firm, Gartner, predicts a substantial rise in security incidents in operational technology and cyber physical systems with costs to exceed $50 billion by 2023. Intrinsic ID has built a solid foundation of trust over the past two decades and scaled its solution to support this expanding threat (see infographic).

“We are looking forward to connecting with customers and partners in person at key events in June,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “While cyberattacks are increasing in number, scope, and impact, and supply chain issues are becoming a greater threat, the need for robust, device-level security and authentication solutions has never been more important. Being present at these events enables us to assess industry trends and customer needs and ensure we are delivering solutions to foster a safer, more secure digital world.”

Throughout June, Intrinsic ID, will showcase its portfolio of PUF-based embedded security solutions at these events:

The RSA Conference, June 6 – 9 in San Francisco, CA (https://www.rsaconference.com/)

On Monday, June 6 from 5 – 7 pm, Intrinsic ID will host a public reception in the Dutch Pavilion (booth 1061) to celebrate the start of RSA. This event is open to all RSA attendees.

On Tuesday June 7, Intrinsic ID will host an RSVP-only lunch briefing for customers and partners to unveil the latest developments to the Intrinsic ID solution portfolio. Interested parties can sign up for this event using this link.

Additionally, Intrinsic ID executives will be on site at RSA to host customer meetings.

Embedded World, June 21-23 in Nuremberg Germany (https://www.embedded-world.de/en )

Intrinsic ID will be exhibiting on the show floor at stand 4-571A. Visit the booth to see the latest updates and demonstrations of the Intrinsic ID technology and products.

On Wednesday June 22 at 11 am, Intrinsic ID co-founder and CTO, Geert-Jan Schrijen will present “Creating an Efficient Random Number Generator Using Standard SRAM” during the conference track “Secure Hardware”

The IEEE International Symposium on Hardware Oriented Security and Trust (HOST) 2022, June 27 – 30, 2022 in Washington DC, USA (http://www.hostsymposium.org/)

On Wednesday June 29 at 8:30 am, Dr. Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID, will give a keynote address titled: “Improving Cybersecurity Requires a Hardware Root of Trust”

For more information and to schedule briefings with Intrinsic ID at any of these events, contact: marketing@intrinsic-id.com.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. Intrinsic ID customers around the globe use its products to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate chips and devices.





