GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2022
Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 6, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2022 were NT1,725 million, decreased 2.9% month-overmonth but increased 59.3% year-over-year. Net sales for Jan through May 2022 totaled NT$8,016 million, increased 48.2% compared to the same period in 2021.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2022
|2021
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|May
|1,725,349
|1,083,197
|-2.9%
|59.3%
|Year to Date
|8,016,120
|5,407,333
|N/A
|48.2%
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
GUC May 2022 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,367,297
|79
|NRE
|266,603
|16
|Others
|91,449
|5
|Total
|1,725,349
|100
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
