UMC Reports Sales for May 2022
Taipei, Taiwan, June 7, 2022--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2022.
Revenues for May 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
May
|
24,433,030
|
17,189,070
|
+7,243,960
|
+42.14%
|
Jan.-May
|
110,652,311
|
80,668,140
|
+29,984,171
|
+37.17%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
