QuantWare awarded €7.5M from the European Innovation Council to rapidly scale superconducting quantum processors
Delft Quantum Startup QuantWare awarded €7.5M from the European Innovation Council to rapidly scale superconducting quantum processors
June 8th, 2022 -- DELFT, NETHERLANDS - QuantWare, a leading provider of superconducting quantum processors, has been awarded €7.5M from the European Innovation Council to democratize quantum computing with scalable and customizable quantum processors.
This funding will support the company to further develop its proprietary technology to rapidly scale quantum processors far beyond today's limited qubit counts.
The EIC Accelerator is Europe’s most competitive public funding instrument, aimed at supporting startups in achieving high impact technological and scientific breakthroughs to address global challenges. This was the first cut-off of the new EIC Accelerator “enhanced pilot” for which 1091 organizations applied, but only 74 were selected.
“We are delighted to receive the support of the European Innovation Council in this exceptionally competitive round” said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, CEO and co-founder of QuantWare. “This project will bring quantum processors much larger than the current state of the art to the European ecosystem and beyond.”
About QuantWare
QuantWare is a TU Delft / QuTech spin-out that develops, designs and fabricates scalable superconducting quantum processors. The company is the first in the world that sells these to third parties. This allows the company's customers to build fullstack Open-Architecture Quantum Computers for 1/10th the cost of competing solutions. These are systems that are built using the components of various suppliers, much like today’s computers. QuantWare develops technology that will massively scale the number of qubits in a single processor, to create processors that can perform useful quantum computation in the near term. The company is based in Delft, the Netherlands.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Quantware Launches the World's First Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors, Accelerating the Advent of the Quantum Computer.
- Codasip Awarded European Union Horizon 2020 Funding for Developing New RISC-V Processors
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise and SiPearl Partner to Develop HPC Solutions with European Processors and Accelerate Europe's Adoption of Exascale Supercomputers
- CEA and Startup C12 Join Forces to Develop Next-Generation Quantum Computers with Multi-Qubit Chips at Wafer Scale
- QuantWare releases 25-qubit Contralto QPU
Breaking News
- CEVA Bluetooth® 5.3 Platform IP Supports New Auracast™ Broadcast Audio, Transforming the Shared Audio Experience
- Arm introduces new image signal processor to advance vision systems for IoT and embedded markets
- Intrinsic ID Announces Embedded SRAM PUF Security IP for Military-Grade IP protection in Intel FPGAs
- The Automotive Industry is driving down acceptable chip defect levels
- Agile Analog signs first Chinese licensee for its analog IP
Most Popular
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 21.1% Year-to-Year, 0.7% Month-to-Month in April
- Cyient to Acquire Portugal-Based Celfinet to Strengthen its Wireless Communications Offerings
- Flex Logix Launches EasyVision - Turnkey AI/ML Solution with Ready-to-Use Models and AI Acceleration Hardware
- Imagination expands with new UK office in Manchester
- Semiconductor Growth Still Seen at 11% Despite 2022 Headwinds
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page