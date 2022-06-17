Embedded World fair: Menta will unveil an unprecedented collaboration with Everspin Technologies
The European leader in embedded hardware reprogramming will take advantage of one of the most important global events in the electronics industry to present a joint demo board with Everspin Technologies
June 17th, 2022 -- At Embedded World, June 21-23 in Nuremberg, Germany, Menta will showcase a joint demo board with Everspin Technologies, the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive non-volatile memory (MRAM).
Everspin's EMxxLX STT-MRAMs combine ten-year data retention, virtually infinite write endurance, and 200MHz DDR frequency over the full industrial temperature range from -40 to 85°C. With the new EMxxLX STT-MRAM, sampling now, Menta and Everspin Technologies combine the eFPGA solution running on any standard cell technology with the world's highest performance persistent memory.
Together with Codasip, a German provider of processor and IP design solutions, Menta will also showcase an eFPGA IP prototype that extends the capabilities of RISC-V embedded processors.
To find Menta at Embedded World: Hall 4, stand 4-673
To find Everspin: Hall 3A, stand 3A-203
“Menta’s first participation in Embedded World is a new step in our international development. It is the opportunity to demonstrate our eFPGA Soft IP technology’s added value in the world of edge computing and embedded electronics. We are also very excited about the collaboration with Everspin Technologies, a world leader at the forefront of magnetoresistive memory technology. »
Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta
“The collaboration with Menta has resulted in a new capability to rapidly adapt and improve system performance with the combination of the unique capability of MRAM and Menta’s eFPGA technology. We are very pleased to showcase this at Embedded World”
Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO of Everspin Technologies.
A MAJOR INDUSTRY EVENT
Embedded World has been the leading international trade fair for embedded electronics for several years. Every year, industry players in the sector present their latest innovations in system security, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things, e-mobility, and energy efficiency.
Over 1,000 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors from 84 countries from the automotive, information technology and telecommunications, industrial and consumer electronics, military and aerospace sectors attend the three-day fair.
About Menta
Menta is a privately held company based in Sophia-Antipolis (France). Menta is a proven pioneer of eFPGAs for ASIC and SoC designers seeking speed, accuracy, performance and efficiency. eFPGAs' adaptable architecture, based on design-adaptive standard cells-based and a state-of-the-art tool set, provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design at any foundry.
For more information, visit menta-efpga.com
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, Automotive, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base.
For more information, visit www.everspin.com
