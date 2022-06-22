Codasip adds Veridify secure boot to RISC-V processors

Firmware authenticity verification enhances security of embedded systems

Embedded World 2022 - Nuremberg, Germany – 22 June 2022 – Codasip, the leader in customizable RISC-V processor IP and processor design automation, today announced that quantum-resistant secure tools from Veridify Security Inc. are now available to support Codasip’s RISC-V processors with a secure-boot function. Veridify’s secure algorithm validates firmware as it loads onto the Codasip processor to reassure RISC-V developers that embedded systems are secure.

Veridify’s secure boot functionality is based on an algorithm that runs faster than traditional encryption methods; only requiring a small code space and ultra-low power making it well-suited to Codasip’s family of low-power embedded processors. Using Veridify’s methods, Codasip customers can now easily verify the authenticity of the firmware.

Since Veridify’s methods are also quantum-resistant against all known threats, they also support customers implementing Codasip processors in long-life embedded applications such as remote monitoring systems, surveillance cameras and smart meters. In addition, Veridify’s tools can be used to enable additional security features like secure firmware updates, authentication, and data protection.

Last year, Codasip and Veridify agreed to partner to bring this secure boot functionality to Codasip’s RISC-V processor IP. Following trials between the two companies, Codasip’s IP has now been proven on the Veridify platform – reassuring customers and developers using Codasip processors that they will be utilizing a fully-compatible, widely-used and highly-trusted source of boot security for verifying firmware on its processors.

Zdenek Prikryl, CTO at Codasip commented, “Using Veridify with Codasip Cores provides our customers with an even greater reassurance that in choosing Codasip processors and tools, they are not only using the highest quality processor IP in the industry, but their embedded firmware is free of malware.”

“We are pleased to have been chosen by Codasip to provide future-proof secure boot functionality on its low-power RISC-V processors,” added Louis Parks, Veridify Chairman, and CEO. “Codasip customers can now trust that their firmware is authentic during the boot process and have confidence that their Codasip processor is safe and secure for the life of their device.”

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

About Veridify Security

Veridify Security provides device-level cybersecurity solutions for building automation and industrial IoT applications. More than just monitoring, Veridify’s DOME SaaS platform offers tools for OEMs and System Integrators that deliver real-time protection to stop cyber attacks before they happen. Veridify’s expertise also includes cryptography innovation for securing low-resource embedded computing and wireless devices with quantum-resistant security to provide future-proof cyber protection. Veridify partners with leading semiconductor, OEM, and technology distribution companies to deliver device-level cybersecurity solutions with global reach. Learn more at https://www.veridify.com.





