Pulsic Enhances Unity Chip Planning Technology with Incremental Floor-planning Capability to Speed IP block Placement, Planning

Addition of embedded integrations allows designers to leverage Unity’s power directly from Cadence Virtuoso and Synopsys Custom Compiler

SAN JOSE, CA – June 23, 2022 — Pulsic, the premier provider of custom physical design tools for precision automation of analog, custom-digital and mixed-signal designs, today announced significant additions to its flagship Unity product to ease use of IP and embedded integrations and improve custom design flexibility.

Pulsic’s Unity platform is designed for top-down and bottom-up implementation of hierarchical custom-digital designs, delivering automation across the entire flow with the quality of results demanded by custom designers.

Unity Chip Planning technology now has the ability to handle incremental floorplans. This will facilitate the easy integration of, for example, hard IP blocks that may require specific and precise placement while the rest of the blocks are automatically sized and planned. Also included are embedded integrations with leading EDA vendors platforms – Cadence Virtuoso and Synopsys Custom Compiler – which allow all users easy direct access to the powerful automation technologies within Unity directly from these systems.

These enhancements are key to address the increasing design rule constraints and design complexities that confront custom designers.

“The quality and performance of custom designs is critical,” said Mark Williams, Founder and CEO Pulsic. “Specific high-performance elements of a design need to be critically positioned in the design. The release of incremental floor planning in Unity will enable designs with such elements to now benefit from the flexibility and productivity gains that can be achieved using the Unity Chip Planner.”

Enhancements to the Unity platform include:

Unity Chip Planning : Achieve design closure faster with the only top-down hierarchical, and now incremental, floor planning technology for custom design.

: Achieve design closure faster with the only top-down hierarchical, and now incremental, floor planning technology for custom design. Unity Custom Digital Placer : Increased productivity through automation of advanced custom cell placement.

: Increased productivity through automation of advanced custom cell placement. Unity Custom Digital Router : Greater productivity through the automation of several advanced custom routing technologies.

: Greater productivity through the automation of several advanced custom routing technologies. Unity Embedded Integrations: Easy access to the powerful Unity automation technologies. This will be especially beneficial for new users, as they can access the Unity automation without having to learn a new tool user interface.

William’s continued, “Pulsic’s Unity platform delivers unrivalled automation throughout the entire custom physical design flow – floor-planning, down to block implementation place and route – all with the quality of results essential for custom designers. These enhancements and integrations will continue to help leading-edge custom-digital and mixed-signal designers reduce design iterations, time to market and optimize their layout, all while meeting complex and exacting design constraints.”

About Pulsic

Pulsic is an electronic design automation (EDA) company offering production-proven chip planning and implementation solutions for extreme custom design challenges at advanced custom nodes. Leading semiconductor companies use Pulsic's physical design software to achieve significant improvements in their design productivity through layout automation using Pulsic's advanced solutions. Complementary to existing design flows, standards, and databases, Pulsic technology delivers handcrafted quality faster than manual design or other EDA software solutions. Pulsic has delivered successful tapeouts for IDMs and fabless customers in the memory, FPGA, custom digital, LCD, imaging, and AMS markets worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.pulsic.com.






