Ansys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver Multiphysics Design Methodology for Wireless Chips
Ansys platform supports TSMC's N6RF Design Reference Flow to help enable faster and higher performance radio frequency chips for 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT with TSMC's N6RF process technology
PITTSBURGH -- June 24, 2022 -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) collaborated with TSMC on the TSMC N6RF Design Reference Flow for TSMC's N6 process technology. The Reference Flow uses the Ansys multiphysics simulation platform, including Ansys RaptorX, Ansys Exalto, Ansys VeloceRF, and Ansys Totem to provide a low-risk and proven solution for designing radio-frequency chips.
The TSMC N6RF Design Reference Flow uses the Ansys multiphysics simulation platform to provide a low-risk and proven solution for designing radio-frequency chips
The TSMC N6RF Design Reference Flow provides RF designers with a workflow that accelerates design times, reduces wasteful over-design. It enables higher performance and reliability for chips used in 5G radio communication, Wi-Fi connectivity, and IoT networks. Extending its support for advanced-node technologies, Ansys collaborated with TSMC to enhance both RaptorX and Ansys® HFSS™ to accept TSMC's encrypted technology files.
"Wireless communication has become an integral part of many of today's high-tech systems," said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "We're working closely with our ecosystem partners to address this growing demand with a verified RF Design Reference Flow based on our N6RF process technology and popular design tools that will help our mutual customers quickly launch their next generation silicon designs benefiting from the power and performance boosts of our advanced technologies."
TSMC's N6RF Design Reference Flow enables advanced design capabilities in the Ansys platform, including fast in-design analysis of electromagnetic coupling and the layout synthesis of coils, transmission lines, and other inductive circuit devices. It also supports circuit-under-inductor techniques that can significantly reduce the area and hence the cost of an RF design.
"Modern system design is increasing the scope of multiphysics effects that need to be considered to optimize power, performance, and area of almost every leading design project," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Our collaboration with TSMC makes it easier for joint customers to adopt Ansys' advanced platform of solutions for simulating and modeling electromagnetic interactions on integrated circuits manufactured by TSMC."
About Ansys
When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.
