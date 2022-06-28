Synaptics Selects Allegro DVT's VVC Compliance Streams
June 28, 2022 -- Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, today announced that Synaptics Incorporated, one of the world’s largest fabless semiconductor companies, has selected Allegro DVT’s VVC test streams to ensure full compliance of Synaptics’ products with the new emerging VVC video compression standard.
Versatile Video Coding (VVC), also known as H.266, is the latest video compression standard that was finalized in 2020. It is the successor of HEVC/H.265 and was conceived to achieve two primary goals: improved compression performance and versatility to support a wide range of video applications such as mobile telephony, VOD, Broadcasting, OTT streaming, videoconferencing, screen content, 360° and scalable coding.
Craig Stein, SVP and GM of Mobile and IoT at Synaptics, commented, “The depth and breadth of testing that Allegro’s VVC test suite solution provides ensures Synaptics’ VVC decoder implementation is robust and fully compliant with the new VVC video compression standard.”
Nathalie Brault, COO at Allegro DVT added “We are proud that Synaptics has selected our VVC test suite proving once more the quality of our compliance stream solutions. As the compression efficiency of new video codecs increases, so does the implementation complexity. More than ever, the industry needs a trusted supplier of test streams to ensure 100% compliance with video compression standards.”
