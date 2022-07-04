Veriest Joins the Global Semiconductor Alliance

San Jose, Calif. -- July 1st, 2022 – Veriest Solutions, a leading international Full-flow ASIC services company, is pleased to announce that they have become a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.

“As Veriest continues its expansion to provide Full-flow ASIC services to some of the leading players in the industry, it’s natural that we become a more active member of the semiconductor eco-system” said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest’s CEO. “In our view, the Global Semiconductor Alliance is the place to go to learn about market trends as well as to contribute to shaping the future of this vibrant industry, in collaboration with other key stakeholders.”

Veriest is an ASIC services company providing a Full-flow range of services, from embedded software, to architecture, design and verification, all the way to full physical design and tapeout in the most advanced technologies. Our clients include some of the Tier-1 semiconductor and system houses, along with innovative startups, in multiple application domains – Automotive, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Networking and more.

“We are very pleased to have Veriest join the GSA,” said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “Veriest brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Alliance and we look forward to their contributions to our industry events, interest groups and resources. As the GSA gains new members, we are ultimately supporting and enhancing the global semiconductor ecosystem.”

As a member of the GSA, Veriest will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

About Veriest Solutions

Veriest is an international ASIC design house providing a Full-flow of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally-established semiconductor industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups developing high-end electronics technology.

Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a technology powerhouse. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia, Hungary and UK, include 150 expert engineers in full ASIC design and implementation, functional and formal verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.

For more information, please see the company’s website at www.VeriestS.com

About GSA:

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 75 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org.





