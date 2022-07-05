GUC Monthly Sales Report - June 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for June 2022 were NT1,879 million, increased 8.9% month-over-month and increased 55.8% year-over-year.

Net sales for second quarter in 2022 totaled NT$5,381 million, increased 19.2% compared to first quarter in 2022 and also increased 63.0% compared to the same period in 2021.

Net sales for Jan through June 2022 totaled NT$9,895 million, increased 49.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2022 2021 MoM (%) YoY (%) June 1,878,826 1,205,695 8.9% 55.8% Year to Date 9,894,946 6,613,028 N/A 49.6%

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

GUC June 2022 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 1,321,249 70 NRE 534,542 29 Others 23,035 1 Total 1,878,826 100

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





