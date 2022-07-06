UMC Reports Sales for June 2022
Taipei, Taiwan, July 6, 2022--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2022.
Revenues for June 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
June
|
24,825,649
|
17,336,613
|
+7,489,036
|
+43.20%
|
Jan.-June
|
135,477,960
|
98,004,753
|
+37,473,207
|
+38.24%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- UMC Reports Sales for June 2022
- Outsourcing Supply Chain Management for chip manufacture can increase yields and quality
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 18.0% Year-to-Year, 1.8% Month-to-Month in May
- Ludicrous Low Power (L2P) by SILICONGATE
- Faraday to Showcase FPGA-Go-ASIC Service at DAC in San Francisco
Most Popular
- Infineon to strengthen its leading expertise as IoT solution provider by acquiring verification expert NoBug in Romania and Serbia
- The Role of Hardware Root of Trust in Edge Devices
- Top Five MPU Suppliers Expand Share of Sales to 86% in 2021
- 2022 a Focus for 12-inch Capacity Expansion, 20% Annual Growth Expected in Mature Process Capacity, Says TrendForce
- Ludicrous Low Power (L2P) by SILICONGATE
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page