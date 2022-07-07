QuiX Quantum lands €5.5 million for development of world's most powerful photonic quantum computer

QuiX’s photonic quantum processors operate at room temperature - vastly reducing their cost and size

Enschede, Netherlands -- July 7, 2022 -- QuiX Quantum, a leading producer of quantum processors, has secured a €5.5 million Seed Round investment from PhotonDelta, FORWARD.one and Oost NL.

‍The funding will take QuiX a step closer to creating the world’s most powerful photonic quantum computer. It also marks the first major investment by PhotonDelta since it secured €1.1 billion in investment to expand the Dutch photonics ecosystem.

QuiX’s processors are already the de facto standard for photonic quantum processing in the UK, France, Germany and Hungary due to its record breaking 12- and 20-qumode* power. The funding follows the appointment of industry veteran Dr. Stefan Hengesbach as QuiX’s new CEO.

‍Photonics uses photons (light) to transfer information. Photonic chips, also called photonic integrated circuits (PICs), integrate photonic functions into microchips to create smaller, faster and more energy-efficient devices. PICs can process and transmit data much more effectively than their electronic counterparts. As a result PICs have emerged as the ideal technology for quantum computing.

‍Most of the components of a photonic quantum computer can operate at room temperature - a major step forward in reducing their cost and size. QuiX expects to launch a full system photonic quantum computer based on its 20 qumode processor in early 2023 and launch a new generation 50 qumode processor in 2023. Increasing the number of qumodes from 20 to 50 takes the quantum machine from the equivalent of a laptop to a supercomputer.

‍Dr. Stefan Hengesbach, CEO of QuiX Quantum, said: “QuiX Quantum’s processors are already world leading and ideally suited to create the most powerful photonic quantum computer we have yet seen. This round brings us a huge leap forward towards this goal and will enable us to start production of a game changing 50 qumode processor. The technical terms around quantum computing can be very complicated, however, what we need to keep in mind is just how radical this technology is. It will impact every part of our lives from enabling truly smart cities and developing new drugs to answering some of the most profound questions about the nature of our universe.”

Ewit Roos, CEO of PhotonDelta, said: “QuiX Quantum is one of the Netherland’s most exciting startups. In only three years it has become an industry leader and now, with this initial investment, it will be able to make a serious breakthrough in quantum computing. Photonics is an incredibly powerful new technology that has scores of applications. QuiX Quantum is showcasing how it can be applied to overcome some major hurdles in quantum computing and underscoring why it is so important that we build our own European photonics industry.”

Paul Pruijmboom, Partner at FORWARD.one, said: “QuiX Quantum will play a vital role in the adoption of quantum computing because of its scalability and stable plug and play systems. This distinguishes it from competitors in the industry. Multiple systems are already shipped throughout Europe and it is a matter of time till other parts of the world will recognize QuiX Quantum’s unique capabilities as well.”

Chimwemwe de Gaay Fortman, Director of Capital at regional development agency Oost NL, said: “Because of its groundbreaking achievements, QuiX Quantum has become one of the key players in the quantum computing industry with the use of photonic chips. Our region has a strong profile in the field of this key technology, QuiX plays an important role in this ecosystem. We are impressed by the outstanding performance of the team.”

‍*Qubits represent the speed with which a quantum computer can do calculations, comparable to a computer processor speed. Qumodes are the optical equivalent of qubits. The quality of the processor is determined by the amount of light that is lost passing through the processor; the less the better. QuiX Quantum has succeeded in producing a processor that simultaneously has very low optical losses and the largest number of qumodes.





