TSMC June 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 8, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2022 was approximately NT$175.87 billion, a decrease of 5.3 percent from May 2022 and an increase of 18.5 percent from June 2021. Revenue for January through June 2022 totaled NT$1,025.22 billion, an increase of 39.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues June 2022 175,874 May 2022 185,705 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (5.3) June 2021 148,471 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 18.5 January to June 2022 1,025,217 January to June 2011 734,555 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 39.6





