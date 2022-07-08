Symmetric Cryptography Engine: High Performance AES-GCM/CTR IP Core
TSMC June 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 8, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2022 was approximately NT$175.87 billion, a decrease of 5.3 percent from May 2022 and an increase of 18.5 percent from June 2021. Revenue for January through June 2022 totaled NT$1,025.22 billion, an increase of 39.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|June 2022
|175,874
|May 2022
|185,705
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(5.3)
|June 2021
|148,471
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|18.5
|January to June 2022
|1,025,217
|January to June 2011
|734,555
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|39.6
|
