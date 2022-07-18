MIPI RFFE Master & Slave Controller IP Cores to control your complex RF-Front End Interfaces

18th July 2022. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s MIPI RFFE v3.0 Master and Slave Controller IP Cores which are mature, proven and in production chips with High performance and low power consumption support.

MIPI RFFE v3.0 Controller IP Cores, is the standard interface for control of radio frequency (RF) front-end (FE) subsystems. It delivers swift, agile, self-regulating, and complete control of the complex RF subsystem environment. The MIPI RFFE Master/ Slave Controller IP Cores is a full-featured, easy-to-use, synthesizable design that is easily integrated into any SoC or FPGA development. It can also support a variety of host bus interfaces for easy adoption into any design architecture – AXI, AHB, APB, OCP, VCI, Avalon, PLB, Wishbone or custom buses. MIPI RFFE v3.0 is also backward compatible with all prior generations

RFFE is a two-wire interface that uses non-terminated, single-ended CMOS I/Os for lower power. It can be used with a broad range of bus operating frequencies and Supports Command Frame, Data/Address Frame, No Response Frame, Bus ownership transfer, Interrupt polling, Master write and read, multi-master configuration, support for carrier aggregation and the use of multiple transceivers, dual-SIM designs and reserved registers that improve the efficiency of hardware and software development.

MIPI RFFE v3.0 IP cores, is designed to provide more accurate timing precision and reduced latencies needed for the technical advancement of 5G. The MIPI RFFE IP cores provides a simplified, fast, and more comprehensive control over the RFFE subsystems and deliver the specific capabilities necessary for traditional sub-6 GHz cellular bands. MIPI RFFE v3.0 IP cores delivers enhanced triggering features and functionality for synchronizing and scheduling changes in register settings across multiple devices enabling a better ecosystem along with 5G, LTE, GNSS, Nb-IoT, SDR or any other RF components.

MIPI RFFE Master/Slave Controller IP cores along with RF Front-End IPs have been used in semiconductor industry’s Cellular Electronics, IoT, Automotive, Industrial, Broadcast etc…

In addition to MIPI RFFE IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, DisplayPort,MIPI(CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000Ethernet , V by One, Serial ATA, programmable SerDes, and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





