Accelercomm Launches LEOphy for Low-Earth Orbit 5G Satellites

Southampton, UK – July 19, 2022 -- AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialists, today unveiled LEOphy, a layer 1 modem that delivers enhanced performance for low-earth orbit satellite communications. The power-efficient high PHY solution has been tailored to deliver maximum flexibility and reliability to enable more efficient 5G satellite communications, boasting the lowest error rates while also consuming less power than competing products. As a result, it ensures a high-reliability link without having to resort to higher coding rates and low modulation schemes, thereby maximising spectral efficiency, particularly important in satellites where channel capacity is highly constrained, compared to terrestrial networks.

AccelerComm technology now enables satellite networks to efficiently deliver high-quality and high-performance 5G services economically and on a global basis,”said Rob Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at AccelerComm.

Constellations of 5G satellites are being deployed to play a vital role in completing the technology and connectivity ecosystem needed for automation and IoT adoption, and are being used to address critical connectivity challenges, such as data speed and coverage limitations for several important applications such as remote sensing, video surveillance, UAVs and drones, geo-positioning, backhaul solutions, and general data connectivity.

"Traditionally satellites have not been well suited to delivering real-time communications applications due to low data-rates, costs and long latencies. The result being that they have only been suitable to serve specific niche applications," said Rob Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at AccelerComm. "However, the potential of new 5G applications has seen a revolution in thinking in this market. The use of AccelerComm technology now enables satellite networks to efficiently deliver high-quality and high-performance 5G services economically and on a global basis."



AccelerComm’s portfolio of advanced channel coding solutions contain unique cutting-edge technology to maximize spectral efficiency and reduce latency for truly high-performance Open RAN 5G communications systems. This enables the next generation of services requiring ultra-reliable, low latency communications, such as VR/AR, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles and drone control.

