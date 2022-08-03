Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 13.3% in Q2 2022 Compared to Q2 2021

Worldwide sales for June decrease 1.9% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—Aug. 3, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $152.5 billion during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.3% over the second quarter of 2021 and 0.5% more than the first quarter of 2022. Global sales for the month of June 2022 were $50.8 billion, a decrease of 1.9% compared to the previous month. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales were robust during the second quarter of 2022, increasing across all major regional markets and product categories compared to the second quarter of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Market growth has slowed somewhat in recent months, however, with year-to-year growth in June dipping below 15% for the first time since February 2021. Sales into the Americas continued to lead all regional markets in June, increasing by 29.0% year-to-year.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to June 2021 in Japan (16.1%), Europe (12.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (11.9%), and China (4.7%). Month-to-month sales were down across all regions: Japan (-0.7%), the Americas (-0.9%), Europe (-1.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.3%), and China (-2.8%).

