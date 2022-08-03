Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 13.3% in Q2 2022 Compared to Q2 2021
Worldwide sales for June decrease 1.9% month-to-month
WASHINGTON—Aug. 3, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $152.5 billion during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.3% over the second quarter of 2021 and 0.5% more than the first quarter of 2022. Global sales for the month of June 2022 were $50.8 billion, a decrease of 1.9% compared to the previous month. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“Global semiconductor sales were robust during the second quarter of 2022, increasing across all major regional markets and product categories compared to the second quarter of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Market growth has slowed somewhat in recent months, however, with year-to-year growth in June dipping below 15% for the first time since February 2021. Sales into the Americas continued to lead all regional markets in June, increasing by 29.0% year-to-year.”
In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to June 2021 in Japan (16.1%), Europe (12.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (11.9%), and China (4.7%). Month-to-month sales were down across all regions: Japan (-0.7%), the Americas (-0.9%), Europe (-1.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.3%), and China (-2.8%).
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
