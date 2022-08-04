UMC Reports Sales for July 2022

Taipei, Taiwan, August 4, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2022.

Revenues for July 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) July 24,826,685 18,366,122 +6,460,563 +35.18% Jan.-July 160,304,645 116,370,875 +43,933,770 +37.75%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





