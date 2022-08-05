GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2022
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Aug 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2022 were NT1,940 million, increased 3.3% month-over-month and increased 58.4% year-over-year.
Net sales for Jan through July 2022 totaled NT$11,835 million, increased 51.0% compared to the same period in 2021.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2022
|2021
|MoM (%
|) YoY (%)
|July
|1,940,034
|1,224,453
|3.3%
|58.4%
|Year to Date
|11,834,980
|7,837,481
|N/A
|51.0%
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
GUC July 2022 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,303,310
|67
|NRE
|548,608
|28
|Others
|88,116
|5
|Total
|1,940,034
|100
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
