Exclusive CEO Interview: Latest Funding Drives Ventana's First RISC-V Chiplets in Data Centers

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (August 15, 2022)

Ever since Ventana Micro Systems came out of stealth last year, the company has been busily developing relationships with partners and potential customers to create traction for its RISC-V–based chiplets, which it believes will address the high-performance computing demands in data centers and at the edge.

Now, the company has raised $55 million in new funding to productize its chiplets based on open standard die–to–die (D2D) interfaces.

The excitement and enthusiasm Balaji Baktha, founder and CEO of Ventana, has for chiplets solving the computing challenges created by the demands in data center, automotive, and 5G is very apparent. EE Times heard it firsthand, in an exclusive interview with the CEO at the recent 59th Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco.

