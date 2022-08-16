Exclusive CEO Interview: Latest Funding Drives Ventana's First RISC-V Chiplets in Data Centers
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (August 15, 2022)
Ever since Ventana Micro Systems came out of stealth last year, the company has been busily developing relationships with partners and potential customers to create traction for its RISC-V–based chiplets, which it believes will address the high-performance computing demands in data centers and at the edge.
Now, the company has raised $55 million in new funding to productize its chiplets based on open standard die–to–die (D2D) interfaces.
The excitement and enthusiasm Balaji Baktha, founder and CEO of Ventana, has for chiplets solving the computing challenges created by the demands in data center, automotive, and 5G is very apparent. EE Times heard it firsthand, in an exclusive interview with the CEO at the recent 59th Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Ventana Micro Systems Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Intel for Broader Commercialization of Its High-Performance RISC-V Cores and Chiplets
- Learn the Latest on RISC-V and Vector Processing at All Six Andes Technology Corporation's Presentations at the 2020 RISC-V Summit
- SiFive and Innovium Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation in Data Center Networking
- Mobiveil Inc. and SiFive, Inc. partner to develop RISC-V based configurable SSD Platform For Data Center and Enterprise storage Applications
- Interview with Rick O'Connor of RISC-V Foundation
Breaking News
- Nordic Semiconductor announces its first Wi-Fi chip, the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 nRF7002
- Exclusive CEO Interview: Latest Funding Drives Ventana's First RISC-V Chiplets in Data Centers
- MIPI D-PHY IP Cores along with MIPI DSI Controller IP Cores for both Tx & Rx is available for immediate licensing for high-performance, cost-optimized cameras and displays
- New US EDA Software Ban May Affect China's Advanced IC Design, Says TrendForce
- Intel Elects Lip-Bu Tan to Its Board of Directors
Most Popular
- New US EDA Software Ban May Affect China's Advanced IC Design, Says TrendForce
- Vidatronic Expands Portfolio of Power Management, Analog, and Security IP with Additional 180 nm to 22 nm Technologies for IoT Applications Available for Licensing
- Truechip Announces First Customer Shipment of CXL 3 Verification IP and CXL Switch Model
- Tudor Brown resigns from SMIC
- Intel Elects Lip-Bu Tan to Its Board of Directors