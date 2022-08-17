BrainChip Empowers Next Generation of Technology Innovators with Launch of the University AI Accelerator Program

Laguna Hills, Calif. – August 16, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, is bringing its neuromorphic technology into higher education institutions via the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program, which shares technical knowledge, promotes leading-edge discoveries and positions students to be next-generation technology innovators.

BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program provides hardware, training, and guidance to students at higher education institutions with existing AI engineering programs. BrainChip’s products can be leveraged by students to support projects in any number of novel use cases or to demonstrate AI enablement. Students participating in the program will have access to real-world, event-based technologies offering unparalleled performance and efficiency to advance their learning through graduation and beyond.

The Program successfully completed a pilot session at Carnegie Mellon University this past spring semester and will be officially launching with Arizona State University in September. There are five universities and institutes of technology expected to participate in the program during its inaugural academic year. Each program session will include a demonstration and education of a working environment for BrainChip’s AKD1000 on a Linux-based system, combining lecture-based teaching methods with hands-on experiential exploration.

“We have incorporated experimentation with BrainChip’s Akida development boards in our new graduate-level course, “Neuromorphic Computer Architecture and Processor Design” at Carnegie Mellon University during the Spring 2022 semester,” said John Paul Shen, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Carnegie Mellon. “Our students had a great experience in using the Akida development environment and analyzing results from the Akida hardware. We look forward to running and expanding this program in 2023.”

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, Akida, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping AI/ML local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency.

“Universities are looking for the best way to differentiate their curriculum with real-world and hands-on leading-edge technologies,” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip’s CEO. “By partnering with BrainChip’s AI Accelerator Program, universities are able to ensure that students have the tools and resources needed to encourage development of cutting-edge technologies that will continue to usher in an era of essential AI solutions.”

Institutions of higher education interested in how they can become members of BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program can find more details by emailing Sales@brainchip.com.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





