Untether Unveils 2-PFLOPS AI Chip, Edge Roadmap

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (August 23, 2022)

At Hot Chips this week, Untether unveiled its second-gen architecture for AI inference, the first chip using this architecture, as well as plans to expand to edge and endpoint accelerators.

Untether’s new architecture, internally codenamed Boqueria, addresses trends for very large neural networks, including transformer networks in natural language processing and beyond, endpoint applications that require power efficiency, and applications that require performance and power efficiency combined with prediction accuracy.

The first chip to use the Boqueria architecture, SpeedAI, is a data center inference accelerator capable of 2 PFLOPS of FP8 performance running at peak power consumption (66 W), or 30 TFLOPS/W based on a more usual 30-35 W power envelope. (Untether’s first generation chip, RunAI, could handle 500 TOPS of INT8.)

Click here to read more ...













