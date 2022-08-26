Image Signal Processing (ISP) RTL IP for IR/Mono/RGB Bayer/RGB-IR/PDAF/HDR/Fish Eye/3A Sensors Image Process to Human/Machine Vision
Alphawave IP Acquisition of OpenFive Approved by All Regulators
CIFIUS clearance received and transaction expected to close in September 2022
LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada Aug 26, 2022 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN:AWE, “Alphawave IP”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has received all regulatory clearances required for the completion of the previously announced acquisition of OpenFive, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
The transaction is expected to close in September 2022 subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
The Company will provide a further update once the acquisition has completed.
About Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE:AWE)
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave IP Hot IP
Related News
- Rubio, Colleagues Urge CFIUS Review of Alphawave Acquisition of U.S. Semiconductor IP Company
- Alphawave IP Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Entire OpenFive Business Unit from SiFive for US$210m in cash
- Alphawave IP: Acquisition of Precise-ITC and completion of major milestones for China Product Partnership
- UMC Receives Final Approval for 100% Acquisition of Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor
- Sequans' Second Generation LTE Technology Approved by China's MIIT
Breaking News
- Alphawave IP Acquisition of OpenFive Approved by All Regulators
- Untether Unveils 2-PFLOPS AI Chip, Edge Roadmap
- Imagination's GPU and AI Accelerator Licensed for the latest AIoT RISC-V-based applications
- Alibaba Cloud Unveils Chip Development Platform to Support Developers with RISC-V based High-performance SoCs
- Synopsys Initiates $240 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
Most Popular
- A closer look at TSMC's 3-nm node and FinFlex technology
- Alibaba Cloud Unveils Chip Development Platform to Support Developers with RISC-V based High-performance SoCs
- Intel Introduces First-of-its-Kind Semiconductor Co-Investment Program
- China's RISC-V pioneer, Nuclei, raises funds for IoT, automotive push
- UMC and Cadence Collaborate on Analog/Mixed-Signal Flow for 22ULP/ULL Process Technologies
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page