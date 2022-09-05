GUC Monthly Sales Report - August 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Sep 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Aug 2022 were NT2,014 million, increased 3.8% month-over-month and increased 92.5% year-over-year.

Net sales for Jan through Aug 2022 totaled NT$13,849 million, increased 55.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2022 2021 MoM (%) YoY (%) Aug 2,014,285 1,046,434 3.8% 92.5% Year to Date 13,849,265 8,883,915 N/A 55.9%

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

GUC Aug 2022 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)

Product Items Net Sales % ASIC(Turnkey) 1,647,853 82 NRE 337,753 17 Others 28,679 1 Total 2,014,285 100

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





