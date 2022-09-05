New U.S. Rule Could "Impair" China's AI Progress

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (September 2, 2022)

The U.S. government’s fresh restrictions on sales of Nvidia GPUs are expected to slow China’s AI progress, which one analyst says leads the world.

The U.S. has placed controls on sales of chips to China and Russia over concerns that the processors may have military uses. The measure is the latest salvo in a tech war between the U.S. and China that began under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden. On Aug. 12, the U.S. Department of Commerce established new controls over exports of technology from several countries that it said are essential to U.S. national security.

“The U.S. government has imposed a new license requirement, effective immediately, for any future export to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia of the Company’s (Nvidia’s) A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits,” Nvidia said this week in a corporate filing. “The license requirement also includes any future Nvidia integrated circuit achieving both peak performance and chip-to-chip I/O performance equal to or greater than thresholds that are roughly equivalent to the A100, as well as any system that includes those circuits.”

