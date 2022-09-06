DELTACAST announces low-bitrate SMPTE 2110-22 video streaming support in its IP Virtual Card with intoPIX JPEG XS Software
Mont-Saint-Guilbert & Ans, Belgium, September 6th, 2022 – intoPIX, leading expert of innovative video compression solutions, and DELTACAST, leader in live video transport and processing solutions, offer developers support for JPEG XS & SMPTE 2110-22 using DELTACAST IP Virtual Card.
The IP Virtual Card is a software stack allowing high-performance video capture and streaming using standard COTS network cards (NIC). This compatibility with any NIC makes the IP Virtual Card unique for developers to accelerate the transition to IP workflows.
Using JPEG XS safeguards all advantages of an uncompressed stream such as ultra-low latency, high quality – and offers a significant bandwidth reduction with real-time CPU or GPU-based encoding in HD, 4K or 8K. It can be used in any LAN, WAN or cloud-based application which is sensitive to low latency and high quality.
The intoPIX FastTicoXS SDK can now be combined with DELTACAST’s unified VideoMaster SDK for Linux and Windows, on x86 architectures, to offer support from ST 2110-22 streaming at the application level. The JPEG XS SMPTE 2110-22 video streaming unlocks new possibilities for developers in a wide range of applications in broadcast, ProAV, healthcare, and more.
intoPIX (Booth 10.D31F) and DELTACAST (Booth 7.B12) will be exhibiting at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam, from Sept 9 to 12. OEMs and developers interested in the IP Virtual Card combined with the FastTicoXS SDK can contact DELTACAST at contact@deltacast.tv or intoPIX at sales@intopix.com for more info or to book a meeting at the show.
About intoPIX
intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solutions (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality.
About DELTACAST
Born from the TV broadcast industry, DELTACAST is a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of live video transport and processing solutions for OEMs and developers. Its solutions deliver the highest quality and the lowest latency to serve the most demanding applications in TV broadcasting, ProAV, healthcare, aerospace and many other markets.
