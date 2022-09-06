UMC Reports Sales for August 2022

Taipei, Taiwan, September 6, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2022.

Revenues for August 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) August 25,346,076 18,789,991 +6,556,085 +34.89% Jan.-Aug. 185,650,721 135,160,866 +50,489,855 +37.36%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





