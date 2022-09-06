UMC Reports Sales for August 2022
Taipei, Taiwan, September 6, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2022.
Revenues for August 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
August
|
25,346,076
|
18,789,991
|
+6,556,085
|
+34.89%
|
Jan.-Aug.
|
185,650,721
|
135,160,866
|
+50,489,855
|
+37.36%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Intrinsic ID Collaborates with Synopsys to Boost SoC Security and Accelerate Time to Market
- UMC Reports Sales for August 2022
- DELTACAST announces low-bitrate SMPTE 2110-22 video streaming support in its IP Virtual Card with intoPIX JPEG XS Software
- Sondrel complements its Architecting the Future IP platforms with pre-packaged supply chains for reduced risk
- Alphawave Adopts Diakopto's PrimeX™ as Top-Level EM/IR Signoff Methodology for 5nm and 3nm Technologies
Most Popular
- Qualcomm hits back at ARM over lawsuit
- New U.S. Rule Could "Impair" China's AI Progress
- Arm Files Lawsuit Against Qualcomm and Nuvia for Breach of License Agreements and Trademark Infringement
- Four Large Agreements Prop Up 2022 Semiconductor M&A Total
- Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V Delivers New Capabilities for Pre-Silicon Development
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page