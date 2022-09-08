Chris Stevens, Industry Veteran Joins BrainChip to Lead WW Sales

Laguna Hills, Calif. – September 8, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, announced that Chris Stevens has joined as Vice President of WW Sales to lead and expand BrainChip sales. Mr. Stevens will leverage his extensive sales leadership experience and semiconductor network to drive customer opportunity and revenue.

Mr. Stevens was most recently Global Vice President of Sales for Syntiant Corporation, a leading edge AI semiconductor provider, where he built a world-wide sales team and drove revenue growth with tier-1 key accounts. He has also held executive sales positions at Centercode, Lantronix, Mindspeed Technologies, and Texas Instruments. An electrical engineer by training, Stevens is intimate with edge AI semiconductor technology, its ecosystem, and the requirements to accelerate adoption and sales.

“I have tracked BrainChip’s progress closely, as I’ve been selling into the same edge AI market. I am thrilled to take this sales leadership role with confidence as AkidaTM is uniquely superior and positioned to be the de facto standard for edge AI semiconductor IP”, said Stevens. “With use-case, market, and customer targeting, I’m certain I will contribute to further ecosystem penetration and accelerated sales”.

“Our focus on commercialization is unrelenting and critical to the next phase of scaling our business”, said Sean Hehir, CEO. “Chris brings deep domain experience and sales acumen; I’m certain he is going to have significant impact on our strategic objectives”.

Mr. Stevens will manage and grow BrainChip’s WW Sales and Technical Sales teams, while Rob Telson, the former VP of WW Sales, will now manage and grow Ecosystems and Partnerships.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





