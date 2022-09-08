Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increase 7% in Q2 2022, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. – September 7, 2022 – Global semiconductor equipment billings rose 7% from the first to the second quarter of 2022 and 6% year-over-year to US$26.43 billion, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region 2Q2022 1Q2022 2Q2021 2Q (QoQ) 2Q (YoY) Taiwan 6.68 4.88 5.04 37% 32% China 6.56 7.57 8.22 -13% -20% Korea 5.78 5.15 6.62 12% -13% North America 2.64 2.62 1.68 1% 57% Europe 1.86 1.28 0.71 46% 162% Japan 1.65 1.90 1.77 -13% -7% Rest of World 1.25 1.29 0.84 -3% 50% Total 26.43 24.69 24.87 7% 6%

Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), September 2022

Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.

