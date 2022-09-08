Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increase 7% in Q2 2022, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. – September 7, 2022 – Global semiconductor equipment billings rose 7% from the first to the second quarter of 2022 and 6% year-over-year to US$26.43 billion, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.
Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:
|
Region
|
2Q2022
|
1Q2022
|
2Q2021
|
2Q (QoQ)
|
2Q (YoY)
|
Taiwan
|
6.68
|
4.88
|
5.04
|
37%
|
32%
|
China
|
6.56
|
7.57
|
8.22
|
-13%
|
-20%
|
Korea
|
5.78
|
5.15
|
6.62
|
12%
|
-13%
|
North America
|
2.64
|
2.62
|
1.68
|
1%
|
57%
|
Europe
|
1.86
|
1.28
|
0.71
|
46%
|
162%
|
Japan
|
1.65
|
1.90
|
1.77
|
-13%
|
-7%
|
Rest of World
|
1.25
|
1.29
|
0.84
|
-3%
|
50%
|
Total
|
26.43
|
24.69
|
24.87
|
7%
|
6%
Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), September 2022
Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:
- Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
- Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
- SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market
For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices.
