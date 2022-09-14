VeriSilicon Announces the One-Stop VeriHealth Chip Design Platform for Smart Healthcare Applications

VeriHealth provides customizable health monitoring solutions from chip design to software system and reference application development at a platform level

San Jose, Calif., U.S., September 14, 2022--VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) company, today announced the launch of its customizable one-stop health chip design platform-VeriHealth™. Based on VeriSilicon’s own low-power IP series and advanced SoC customization technologies, VeriHealth provides a complete wearable health monitoring solution from chip design to reference application development at a platform level, and supports different levels of licensing and custom design services including software SDK, algorithm, intelligent hardware and applications, offering a variety of options with flexible configurations for customers.

The VeriHealth platform provides chip design solutions based on VeriSilicon’s high-performance, low-power ZSP digital signal processing IP, ultra-low power BLE IP, and a mixed signal chip design platform, which significantly improves algorithm efficiency while lowering chip power consumption. The platform also provides a scalable software platform that includes firmware SDK, mobile SDK and mobile reference applications to enable a multi-level software framework design involving the driver, hardware abstraction layer, middleware and application layers.

Built with a deployment framework for machine learning and deep learning, the VeriHealth platform is equipped with more than 10 self-developed health and exercise physiology algorithm modules, providing customers with an algorithm platform for quick development and convenient further development, to meet various application scenarios such as nursing service for elders and kids, exercise monitoring, virus prevention, etc. VeriHealth can furthermore provide a variety of reference solutions. To date, VeriSilicon has developed two types of smart devices-wristband and patch, as well as Apps for iPhone, Android phone and iPad.

“With the development of digital healthcare, more and more people are using wearable devices and smartphones for real-time assisted health monitoring at homes, which is facilitating people’s lives in terms of basic-level healthcare," said Wiseway Wang, Senior Vice President, General Manager of System Platform Solution Division and Design IP Division at VeriSilicon. “Based on our health chip design platform, VeriSilicon helped customers design industry-leading chips for health monitoring, gene sequencing, and capsule endoscopy. In addition, we have established a Smart Medical Treatment and Healthcare Innovation Laboratory with university for industry-university-research cooperation and successfully held the VeriSilicon National Embedded Software Contest to promote students’ understanding of the chip industry and facilitate talent cultivation for the healthcare industry. In the future, VeriSilicon will continue to contribute to the development of the healthcare and smart healthcare ecosystem.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service provider, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,200 employees.





