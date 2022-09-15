Redefining the global computing infrastructure with next-generation Arm Neoverse platforms

By Chris Bergey, SVP and GM, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm

September 14, 2022 --The demand for data is insatiable, from 5G to the cloud to smart cities. As a society we want more autonomy, information to fuel our decisions and habits, and connection – to people, stories, and experiences.

To address these demands, the cloud infrastructure of tomorrow will need to handle the coming data explosion and the effective processing of evermore complex workloads … all while increasing power efficiency and minimizing carbon footprint. It’s why the industry is increasingly looking to the performance, power efficiency, specialized processing and workload acceleration enabled by Arm Neoverse to redefine and transform the world’s computing infrastructure.



Building what’s needed, not just what’s next



To date, the Neoverse compute portfolio has enabled our partners to adopt Arm-based solutions at a rapid pace to address ever-changing customer and market needs. And today we’re sharing new additions to the Neoverse roadmap that are rooted in scalable efficiency and technology leadership, while reinforcing our commitment to support our partners to continue their rapid pace of innovation.



We heard from our hyperscale and HPC customers that they needed to further push cloud workload performance without requiring more power and area. Our response is the Neoverse V2 Platform (“Demeter”) featuring our newest V-series core and the widely deployed Arm CMN-700 mesh interconnect. Neoverse V2 will deliver market-leading integer performance for cloud and HPC workloads and introduces several Armv9 architectural security enhancements.



Today we already have multiple partners with designs based on Neoverse V2 in progress, one of which is Nvidia who is leveraging V2 as the compute foundation for their Grace datacenter CPU. Grace will combine the power efficiency of V2 with the power efficiency of LPDDR5X memory to deliver 2x performance per watt over servers powered by traditional architectures.



In addition, as part of our ongoing investment in efficient performance and efficient throughput, our next generation N-Series product is in development and will be available to partners in 2023. This next N-Series CPU will deliver generational increases in both performance and efficiency over the market leading efficiency of N2.



Our E-Series CPUs are extremely versatile across data plane processing, 5G RAN, edge networking, and accelerators to name a few. To support this diversity, we are delivering the Neoverse E2 Platform, which combines the Cortex-A510 CPU with the scalable Neoverse CMN-700 and N2 system backplane. This allows the best of cloud technology in constrained applications: a scalable range of core counts, SystemReady compatibility, and PCIe, CXL, IO and interfaces. We are currently defining the next generation E-Series platforms.



Click to enlarge

Neoverse platforms are purpose-built to address the full spectrum of accelerated infrastructure solutions. Specialized processing is the answer to reducing workload power consumption and meeting the increased compute requirements of modern workloads. But it can’t be done with cores alone.



Cloud native software runs on Arm



We have a long history of providing leadership in the open source software community in optimizing full stack solutions to run on Arm. You’ve heard us talk about Arm SystemReady and enabling a world of software that “just works”. From the architecture and IP to the libraries, runtimes and compilers, we’ve extracted maximum performance by leveraging the full spectrum of infrastructure software.



Applications born in the cloud are built on microservices which communicate via APIs and leverage advantages of many modern software development tools and techniques, including containers and continuous delivery technologies with DevOps and agile methodologies.



With all major cloud providers offering Arm-based instances, we are collaborating with our cloud partners to optimize cloud native software infrastructure, frameworks and workloads. These include contributions to widely adopted projects such as Kubernetes, Istio, and multiple CI/CD tools for providing native builds for the Arm architecture. We’ve enhanced machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and cloud software workloads such as open source databases, big data and analytics and media processing. This work is happening in collaboration with developers who are contributing to open source communities so all end users can build their next generation applications on Arm.



The strength of the Arm software ecosystem combined with the power of Neoverse platforms and leading high performance fabrics such as AMBA CHI, UCIe and CXL, we’re empowering Arm partners with a strong recipe for developing customized solutions spanning cloud-to-edge.



No other technology provider offers the combination of speed, breadth and technology innovation that empower our robust ecosystem of partners and developers to move fast and build the systems of tomorrow.



Customized solutions from cloud-to-edge



Arm Neoverse-based platforms are redefining what is possible in cloud computing by delivering market leading scalable efficiency and enabling our partners with the degrees-of-freedom to innovate across all areas of infrastructure. As a result, we’ve seen rapid adoption of Neoverse since its introduction in 2018, as today all major public clouds are offering instances based on Neoverse.



In the 5G RAN and wireless infrastructure, Arm is providing leading performance at reduced power, greater throughput, which results in critical TCO benefits. This enables our partners to customize products for applications and use cases ranging from small cells, macro cells, to private networks. Through the Arm 5G Solutions Lab, we’re working with leaders in the 5G ecosystem like Dish Wireless, Google Cloud, Marvell, NXP, and Vodafone to accelerate end-to-end 5G networks on Arm.



And we’re moving into more traditional enterprise spaces with launch of the Ampere Altra-based HPEProliant 11th Gen platform and initiatives like Project Monterey by VMware, Red Hat supporting OpenShift on Arm and SAP HANA moving their cloud infrastructure to Arm-powered AWS Graviton.



The future of computing infrastructure on Arm



With more than 230 billion Arm-based chips shipped by our partners, we have the world’s largest computing footprint and a unique understanding of the complete compute spectrum. The next era of computing infrastructure technology relies on the performance and efficiency DNA of Arm, and with today’s additions to the Neoverse roadmap we are ready to deliver.



