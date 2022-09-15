Tachyum Enters QA Testing for Prodigy Universal Processor with New EDA Supplier

LAS VEGAS -- September 1-, 2022 – Tachyum™ today announced it has entered the Quality Assurance (QA) phase for hardware and software testing on field-programmable gate array (FPGA) emulation boards for Prodigy, the world’s first universal processor.

Tachyum has performed several billion test cycles to ensure the stability of Prodigy FPGA hardware emulators. Now, at QA stage, it will run trillions if not quadrillions of test cycles to demonstrate reliability before product tape-out. The QA process covers component testing, integration testing, regression testing, and performance testing.

The effort to validate Prodigy’s design follows its engineering team’s successful pivot to replace the previously used chip design, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software with a new one. This was the next step Tachyum had to take after replacing its previous IP supplier.

“Achieving QA status demonstrates that Tachyum is succeeding in the preproduction phase,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Our engineers made a heroic effort to switch and to adapt to a new EDA software toolchain, and our demonstrations show they have been victorious in overcoming significant challenges, and the Tachyum engineering team proved once again it is unstoppable in delivering products which will change the world for the better.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device within a homogeneous architecture. This allows Prodigy to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications, at the same power consumption.

Prodigy’s unique architecture delivers industry-leading performance in both data center and AI workloads. Therefore, during off peak hours, Prodigy-powered data center servers can be seamlessly and dynamically switched to AI workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware, and dramatically increasing server utilization. Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly.

A video demonstration of the QA process for hardware and software testing on Prodigy FPGA can be found below.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.





