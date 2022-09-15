Ubilite Introduces a Wi-Fi Chip With Less-Than-Bluetooth Power Consumption

UBI206 chip enables truly ultra-low power Wi-Fi solutions with 10-fold improvement in power consumption targeted for IoT applications

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022, San Diego, U.S. – Ubilite Inc. (“Ubilite”) today announced the immediate availability of its UBI206 platform based on the UBI206 SoC, targeted specifically for ultra-low power wireless applications. The UBI206 is a highly integrated single device that enables a vast number of IoT products with a minimal number of external components. It includes a switchless 802.11b/g/n radio, baseband processor, medium access controller (MAC), power management unit (PMU), memories, and a network application processor that runs the Wi-Fi link-layer protocols, TCP/IP stack, and IoT applications.

“UBI206 specifications are better by an order of magnitude than existing Wi-Fi solutions. The UBI206 was designed from the ground up at system level to optimize for lowest operating power and is the result of many years of development,” said Ismail Lakkis, CEO and founder of Ubilite. “Our solution offers a Wi-Fi experience with power consumption matching Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), thereby unleashing the full power of the IoT and enabling applications never before possible.”

“IoT applications require low power processors and connectivity – especially if they are battery powered,” said Phil Solis, Research Director, Connectivity and Smartphone Semiconductors at IDC. “The market for Wi-Fi-enabled IoT devices will reach over 2.2 billion units in 2026 – about 44% of the 5.1 billion total Wi-Fi-enabled products that year.”

The UBI206 is optimized for several ultra-low power IoT markets including wearables, trackers, beacons, healthcare, smart home, industrial systems monitoring and control, and audio.

Ubilite UBI206 Key Features:

IEEE 802.11/b/g/n

Data rate up to 72.2 Mbps

Rx Sensitivity -97 dBm

Tx Power +6dBm (P-1dB)

Rx Active Power consumption 17mW

Tx Active Power consumption 25mW

DTIM10 power consumption 85uA

5 x 5 QFN48 package

About Ubilite Inc.

Founded in 2014, UBILITE is a fabless semiconductor company developing Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Chipsets for IoT applications. UBILITE has developed the lowest power 802.11 Wi-Fi SoC on the market with power consumption that is lower than Bluetooth. The Ultra Low Power requirements enable very long battery life or the ability to use energy harvesting to enable continuous operation for years.





