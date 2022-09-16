NeuReality preps 7nm data centre AI chip

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (September 16, 2022)

Israeli startup NeuReality is preparing to ship its NR1 AI-server-on-a-chip ASIC in the second quarter of 2023.

The company, founded in 2018, has been shipping FPGA-based prototypes to partners that include IBM, Lenovo and AMD, since May 2021. The aim is to reduce latency, improve performance and reduce the power consumption of AI inference in data centers. The company said such moves will be necessary to enable demanding applications such as natural language processing (NLP).

