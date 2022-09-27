Arm announces new Board Members and new Chief Financial Officer

Cambridge, UK – September 26, 2022 – Arm today announced the appointment of new Board members Karen Dykstra, former Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AOL and Jeff Sine, co-Founder and Partner of Raine Group, effective immediately. These highly qualified leaders bring a diverse range of expertise to Arm as the company prepares for a potential public listing.

Arm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rene Haas said: “I extend a warm welcome to Karen and Jeff, both exceptional business leaders who will bring a depth and breadth of experience to the Arm Board.”



Arm also today announced the appointment of Jason Child as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Child has more than 30 years of experience in leadership at high growth companies and scaling global finance functions. Child will join Arm on November 2, 2022 and lead the company’s global finance and IT organizations, reporting to Haas.



Haas added, “Jason is an experienced leader in global finance and technology. His extensive experience in financial management at public companies and IPO execution will be invaluable in preparation for a potential public listing. I look forward to working with him as part of the Arm leadership team as we continue to define the future of computing, built on Arm.”



Child will replace current CFO Inder Singh who will remain at Arm in an advisory role and assist in the transition through November before moving to a new opportunity.



Haas said, “I’d like to thank Inder for his contributions and leadership over these past few years. He has helped the company navigate many changes since joining in 2019, including building a strong organization with upgraded systems and processes in the finance, IT and cybersecurity teams. We wish him all the best moving forward.”



Child most recently served as senior vice president and CFO at Splunk from 2019. Prior to Splunk, Child held multiple CFO positions including at Groupon, which he helped to take public in 2011 and as CFO at Amazon International.



“Since its founding, Arm has had an incredible history of innovation and leadership in the semi-conductor industry,” said Child. “Arm is a world-class, category leader and I am thrilled to join as CFO during this exciting time for the company.”



About Karen Dykstra



Ms. Dykstra previously served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AOL, a web portal and online service provider. Prior to AOL, she was a Partner at Plainfield Asset Management, and served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Plainfield Direct, Plainfield’s business development company. She previously spent over 25 years with Automatic Data Processing (ADP), a provider of human capital management solutions to employers, serving most recently as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Dykstra is currently a director on the boards of VMware and Gartner, and has also served on the boards of Boston Properties, Crane and AOL.



About Jeff Sine



Mr. Sine is the Co-Founder and Partner of The Raine Group, a global merchant bank focused on technology, media and communications. Prior to founding Raine, he served as Vice Chairman and Global Head of Technology, Media & Telecom Investment Banking at UBS Investment Bank, was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and was an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York and London. Mr. Sine currently serves on the boards of many Raine portfolio companies and subsidiaries. He also serves on the boards of National Public Radio (NPR) (Vice-Chair), ITHAKA, Educational Testing Service (ETS) (Chair), American University and The Manhattan Theatre Club.



About Jason Child



Jason Child’s career spans 30 years across all aspects of global finance and strategy, accounting, capital markets/treasury, IPO execution and investor relations. He has extensive experience in scaling disruptive technologies within enterprise software/SaaS, e-commerce, local commerce, consumer hardware/IOT, and online residential real estate. He most recently served as senior vice-president and CFO at Splunk, a technology company specializing in application management, security and compliance, as well as business and web analytics. Before his executive leadership roles, Jason spent more than 11 years leading various global finance teams at Amazon, and served as CFO of Amazon International. Jason has served as a member of the board of directors of Coupang, Inc., an e-commerce company, since April 2022. He holds B.A. from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington, where he currently serves on the Global Advisory Board.



About Arm

Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 230 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.





