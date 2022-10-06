UMC Reports Sales for September 2022
Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2022.
Revenues for September 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
September
|
25,218,828
|
18,750,564
|
+6,468,264
|
+34.50%
|
Jan.-Sep.
|
210,869,549
|
153,911,430
|
+56,958,119
|
+37.01%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
