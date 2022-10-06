UMC Reports Sales for September 2022

Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2022.

Revenues for September 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) September 25,218,828 18,750,564 +6,468,264 +34.50% Jan.-Sep. 210,869,549 153,911,430 +56,958,119 +37.01%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





